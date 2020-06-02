Students surprise teacher taking citizenship oath

BOISE, Idaho — Several people in the Treasure Valley took their citizenship oath Thursday.
And one had a surprise cheering squad.
Tamara Al Thanoon's home country is Iraq.
She was an elementary educator there before coming here to Idaho as a refugee.
Tamara has been working at Future Public School in Boise as a learning engineer.
On Thursday, her fourth graders got on a bus to be at her naturalization ceremony.
Co-founder of Future Public School, Amanda Cox, says Tamara is an integral and valuable member of the team, and it was a beautiful opportunity for them to surprise her.
