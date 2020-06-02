x
Students surprise teacher taking citizenship oath

Tamara Al Thanoon is a refugee from Iraq who now teaches in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Several people in the Treasure Valley took their citizenship oath Thursday.
And one had a surprise cheering squad.

Tamara Al Thanoon's home country is Iraq.

She was an elementary educator there before coming here to Idaho as a refugee.

Tamara has been working at Future Public School in Boise as a learning engineer.

On Thursday, her fourth graders got on a bus to be at her naturalization ceremony.

Co-founder of Future Public School, Amanda Cox, says Tamara is an integral and valuable member of the team, and it was a beautiful opportunity for them to surprise her.

Boise teacher surprised by students during citizenship ceremony

Tamara Al Thanoon became a U.S. citizen on Thursday during a ceremony in Boise.

