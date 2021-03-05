Summer scoops: Fun camps, classes and activities around Boise

Boise Parks and Recreation offers a host of classes and activities aimed at everyone from preschoolers to senior citizens.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise is a place where each season offers fun things to do, and summer is no exception.

After COVID-19 canceled many summer camps and classes last year, many families are excited about the chance to rejoin their favorite activities or try something new.

If you have a little one who loves to dance, you might consider sending them to the Modern Dance class, aimed at 3 to 5-year-olds. The class runs from mid-July to mid-August and includes new dance concepts, fun games, and even an obstacle course.

Older kids may enjoy the "Rec 'Em" camp - where participants are transported to locations around Boise to try out hiking, rafting swimming and team challenges - or the Mountain Discovery Camp, a partnership with Bogus Basin that helps campers experience more about the outdoor world with help from environmentalists, naturalists, and wildlife biologists.

Teenagers also have options for fun classes, including hip-hop dance at the Fort Boise Community Center or poi spinning at Dick Eardley Senior Center. Poi spinning is described as a 3-D moving puzzle for your whole body and brain, creating shapes of light with your movements.

Boise Parks and Recreation also offers fun options for adults as well, including yoga classes for beginners and more advanced students and art enameling, the ancient art of fusing glass to metal.