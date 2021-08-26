Boise State's Kohl the Tee Dog passes away

Cowboy Kohl, who used to grab the kick-off tee off the field at Boise State football games, passed away on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, the owners and trainers of Cowboy Kohl, Boise State University's Official Tee Dog and the Bat Dog for the Boise Hawks, announced that Kohl passed away.

According to a Facebook post by TK Hot Trainers, Kohl, who also went by Revitt Up Kohl Expect Great Things, passed away in the loving arms of Kristi and Cade Closson.

The cause of Kohl's death was not released by their trainers.

As Boise State's Official Tee Dog for Broncos' football games and the Bat Dog for the Boise Hawks baseball team, Kohl went to home games for the Broncos and Hawks and grabbed either the baseball bat or the kickoff tee from the field.

Kohl had made more than 500 media appearances between local and national outlets, including KTVB, ESPN, NBC Sports, The Today Show Barstool Sports and others, according to the Facebook post.

During his time at Boise State football games, Kohl's popularity was hard to ignore with numerous collegiate and professional football players, ESPN sports analysts and hosts and even swimsuit models asking to take photos with him, trainers wrote.

His trainers said Kohl's personality is what made him truly special. In an example of Kohl's good-boy nature, TK Hot Trainers wrote about a meeting between Kohl and a man with Down Syndrome.

"Kohl sat right next to this young man and looked up at him. With tears in his eyes, the young man bent down and gave Kohl a great big hug. The smile on at kids face is something I will never forget," they wrote.

Kohl's son, Ripken, will be the Official Bat Dog for the Durham Bulls baseball team and the Tee Dog for the North Carolina State football.

"We are going to miss you Kohl-Man. You will always be our Cowboy. Forever in our hearts," Kohl's trainers wrote. "Love Jim, Kristi, Sarah, Britta, Cade, Emma and everyone from the Positive Pets & TK Hot Retrievers Training Staff. We Love you, Kohl."

