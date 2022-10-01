BSU student enrollment numbers increase from previous year

"We continue the work to ensure that our campus is welcoming for every student and that Idaho's high school graduates know there's a place for them at Boise State."

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University (BSU) is reporting an increase in the number of Idaho students on campus for 2022.

The news comes shortly after BSU announced a 1% increase in total student enrollment from the previous year, and 2% since 2018.

"It's incredible to see more Idahoans choosing to stay at home and attend Boise State University," said Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State University president. "We continue the work to ensure that our campus is welcoming for every student and that Idaho's high school graduates know there's a place for them at Boise State."

The BSU admissions team changed its recruitment strategies in order to increase the number of Idaho students enrolled at the university; because of that change, first-time resident undergraduates increased by 314 Idaho students (1,831), which is a boost of about 20.7% from the previous fall.

Overall enrollment for the fall semester increased by 333 to 26,162 total students, but residential undergraduate students outpaced nonresident students (1,343) by 36 percent.

BSU did see a slight 1.6% decrease in degree-seeking student enrollment, but is still maintaining an increase from 2018. Non-degree-seeking enrollment increased by 660 students (11.6%) due to an increase of 600 concurrent-enrollment students.

Approximately 70% of the first-time freshman undergraduates starting this fall are doing so with college credit. Concurrent enrollment courses help prepare high school students, by earning college credits while still in high school, in order to make a seamless transition to college and reduce the costs associated with earning a degree.

The total enrollment report is linked here.

