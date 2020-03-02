Boise State University stops all travel to China over concerns of the coronavirus

The university's decision to suspend all travel to China comes after the State Department issued a "Level 4" travel advisory to China because of the coronavirus.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University announced on Monday afternoon that all students, researchers, faculty, and other staff to not travel to and from China over concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.

University officials said the decision was made after the U.S. State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory, cautioning against all travel to and from China because of the virus.

Boise State also noted that there are no reported cases of the virus in Idaho and the university's stance will be based on information from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and the U.S. State Department.

Students with any questions or concerns can tact Corinne Henke in the Center for Global Education at 208-426-4045. University staff and faculty with travel concerns can call Kip McBean in Risk Management at 208-426-3636.