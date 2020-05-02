Smoke reported in building at Boise State University

School officials say Riverfront Hall has been evacuated while fire crews check out the building.

BOISE, Idaho — A building at Boise State University has been evacuated after reports of smoke in structure.

Boise State tweeted out an alert to students and faculty that Boise Fire crews are responding to Riverfront Hall.

People are urged to the evacuate the Quad area to the Student Union Building, Interactive Learning Center or any building south of the Quad, and they should remain indoors until more information about the situation is available.

Classed in Riverfront Hall and the Boise State Library are delayed until further notice.