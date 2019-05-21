BOISE, Idaho — A small piece of Boise State University's history is being upgraded.

The Student Union Building's bowling lanes are being replaced with newer lanes. The current lanes have been there since 1967 when the current Student Union Building was built. The pinsetters and other equipment is also being updated.

Two of the lanes, numbers 7 and 8, were added in 2008 with the building expansion and remodel and used equipment from the now-closed Lake Hazel Lanes.

Ellen Zacharda, student manager for the bowling alley, said the lanes are old and sometimes break down often, leading to several customer complaints about them so the alley decided to upgrade.

She said it's sad to see a little piece of history go, but it's a necessary change and she's excited to see the improvements in place.

"The problems with the lanes is they don't make the parts anymore or they're just old and rundown so in order to drive in more business and have students come to the bowling center at their university, we decided to upgrade," Zacharda said.

Work on the new lanes is expected to be finished, and the bowling alley back open, around the second week of June.