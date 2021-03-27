Boise State resumes suspended diversity courses

Both students and faculty received information on how to report any concerns they may have related to the UF 200 course.

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in the Idaho Press.

Boise State University is resuming ethics and diversity courses that were suspended earlier this month amid allegations that at least one student was “humiliated and degraded” over their personal views.

The university on Wednesday informed faculty and students that University Foundations 200 (UF 200) courses will resume online.

“Students will engage with faculty, receive and submit assignments, complete the course, and achieve their learning outcomes online,” a university press release said.

Boise State officials made the decision in consultation with Hawley Troxell, a local law firm the university hired to investigate reports of mistreatment or bias against students for their beliefs or values.

“This decision enables students to continue their education while the investigation into serious allegations continues,” Boise State University Interim Provost Tony Roark said in a statement. “The goal of suspending these courses was to enable the investigation to begin and ensure that this course lives up to our standard of mutual respect for faculty and students.”

Both students and faculty received information on how to report any concerns they may have related to the UF 200 course.

The pause on the courses came in the wake of “a series of concerns, culminating in allegations that a student or students have been humiliated and degraded in class on our campus for their beliefs and values,” President Marlene Tromp and Roark said in an email to colleagues on March 16, according to Idaho Education News.