Boise State president Marlene Tromp announces new scholarship to support rural Idaho students

The new Boise State scholarship is targeting first-generation college students from rural Idaho communities.

BOISE, Idaho — Marlene Tromp, president of Boise State University, announced a new scholarship for first generation students from rural Idaho communities.

Coming from a rural community in Wyoming, Tromp said she has a special place in her heart for these students. Students from these communities have been neglected by other universities, according to Tromp.

Under Tromp's direction, Boise State is committing to a rural outreach program called the Community Initiative, where Boise State officials area going into the rural communities and asking students what kinds of programs they need to be successful. The university is also developing a hybrid model of making education more accessible to those students so they can stay within their community and continue their work.

There are numerous students who decided to stay in their communities with their families and never pursued higher education, according to Tromp. She says access to scholarships like this one ensures that people from rural communities have the opportunity to be successful.

"People are looking at us from all over the country to understand how to do higher ed differently, and that's something I'm so proud of," Tromp said. "As we grow as a university in our impact and in our reach, I want one of the ways to make that impact to be our rural initiative and how we're helping our rural and first-generation students."

Following President Tromp's remarks, Idaho Gov. Brad Little spoke to guests and introduced a proclamation making Boise State's annual Day at the Capitol an official day.

The event gives students and faculty the opportunity to discuss research, scholarships, student projects and more with Idaho legislatures.

Watch 'Innovative Educators':