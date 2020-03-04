Boise State hosts Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge online

The coronavirus pandemic forced Boise State to get creative in how it hosted the annual challenge between student entrepreneurs throughout the state.

BOISE, Idaho — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many Idaho universities and institutions have had to rethink the way events will be held in order to align with social distancing orders.

Boise State Venture College Executive Director Nic Miller decided that, rather than cancelling yet another event, he would challenge his team of young entrepreneurs to hold the annual Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge (IEC) online.

IEC is an annual contest held on Boise State's campus in which young entrepreneurs from around the state join together to pitch their business start-up ideas to a panel of judges.

Approximately 100 or more teams apply to IEC each year and around 24 are accepted into the live event, according to Ed Zimmer, programs manager of Boise State Venture College.

Winners of the contest receive a cash prize to be used as start-up money for their business. According to Zimmer, previous winners have attributed their IEC experience and cash prize to the development of a sustainable business in Idaho.

