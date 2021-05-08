Fire breaks out at duplex near Boise State, no injuries reported

No people were injured but three animals were rescued from the duplex and given oxygen.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire Department (BFD) responded to a fire at a house near Lincoln Avenue and West Highland Street on Saturday morning. No people were injured but three animals were rescued and given oxygen.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, reports of heavy fire coming from the windows of a duplex near Lincoln Avenue and West Highland Street, close to Boise State University.

All people inside the duplex were able to get out safely. Firefighters rescued two dogs and one cat from the house and treated them with oxygen once they were out. All pets are doing well now, according to BFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

BFD responded to a duplex w/heavy fire coming from the windows at 9am near Lincoln/Highland. The residents were able to get out & firefighters rescued 2 dogs and 1 cat who needed oxygen, all are now doing fine. Burnout fund & Red Cross are assisting. Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/9zFQAaaReB — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) May 8, 2021

