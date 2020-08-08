Boise State enters last year of contract with Boise Police Department

Following a recommendation from campus representatives, Boise State has decided that 2020-2021 will be their final contract year with BPD.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University announced on Friday that the university will be entering its final contract year with Boise Police Department. The decision was made almost immediately following a recommendation from a representative committee of faculty, staff and students.

The recommendations were given to BSU president Marlene Tromp, asking her to evaluate other options for campus security.

"This decision is one that we did not take lightly, understanding the concerns of the student activists with whom we spoke, reading the letters of those who wrote to you, and talking through our own concerns and thoughts about the current contract with Boise Police," the committee wrote. "While we understand that there is much room for improvement, the limited amount of time before the current term of the contract expires (less than two months) makes it nearly impossible for Boise State to plan and prepare for continuing public safety operations without the support of the Boise Police."

The committee discussed issues that could arise without the BPD contract for the upcoming school year. As the last year of the contract, committee representatives also stated that the contract gives the campus more authority over how policing is done at the school.

"Right now, we are able to make changes in how the Boise Police operates on campus if we ask," the memo stated. "We ask them to share certain information, such as when students are having mental health problems or are victims of a crime, so we are able to provide resources to students. Having a contract allows us the ability to say 'we don't like this' and ask for changes."

Boise State agreed to the final year of the contract but asked the city for the following:

Their continued commitment to reviewing law enforcement use of force policies and training requirements because our priority is the safety of each and every member of our campus community.

Additional implicit bias training for officers assigned to the campus.

Town halls/listening sessions for members of the campus community

