BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University officials in Idaho have placed the college's assistant women's basketball coach on administrative leave after discovering he faces a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and harassment of a player at his previous job.

The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that assistant coach Cody Butler was sued in May by a former women's basketball player at Yakima Valley College in Washington state.

The woman was not named, but was on the college basketball team when Butler was the assistant coach and co-head coach.

The lawsuit alleges he made inappropriate comments and physical contact. All allegations were denied.

A request for comment from Butler and his representative were not immediately answered.