SUN VALLEY, Idaho — A Boise man died after a skiing accident at Sun Valley Resort Saturday afternoon.

The Blaine County Coroner's Office identified the man Wednesday as 65-year-old Stewart Milus.

According to Sun Valley spokeswoman Kelli Lusk, ski patrollers found the injured man at 2:45 p.m. on the Lower River Run, a beginner-level line near the base of the mountain. The skier was transported down to the base of the mountain, then taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.

Lusk declined to release other details about the accident. According to the coroner's office, Milus died from the injuries he suffered in the ski crash, but his exact cause of death has not been released.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday.

