Boise School District offering children free summer meals

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District announced it is helping children and families in the Treasure Valley by offering free meals through the federal Summer Food Service Program.

Thousands of children rely on free and reduced-price lunches and breakfast they get at school. To support those families after the school year, the Boise School District (BSD) will provide free summer meals for children between the ages of one and 18 at schools and parks throughout the city.

Depending on location, breakfast and lunch will be provided beginning June 6 through August 12.

For dates, times and locations, review the list below:

Frank Church High School:

June 6 - July 15 (8051 West Salt Creek Ct.)

Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - noon

West Jr. High School:

June 6 - July 29 (8371 West Salt Creek Ct.)

Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: Noon - 12:30 p.m.

Grace Jordan Elementary School:

June 20 - July 22 (6411 West Fairfield Avenue)

Breakfast: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: Noon - 12:30 p.m.

Whittier Elementary School:

June 20 - July 22 (301 North 29th Street)

Breakfast: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: Noon - 12:30 p.m.

Morley Nelson Elementary School:

Breakfast (June 20 - July 22): 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch (June 6 - Aug. 5): Noon - 12:30 p.m.

7701 West Northview Street

Hawthorne Elementary School:

June 6 - Aug. 5 (2401 West Targee Street)

Breakfast: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: Noon - 12:30 p.m.

Horizon Elementary School:

June 6 - Aug. 5 (730 North Mitchell Street)

Breakfast: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: Noon - 12:30 p.m.

The Boise School District also will offer free lunch this summer at local parks and libraries beginning June 6 though Aug. 12. The sites offer lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. A list of locations is included below:

Cassia Park (4600 South Camas Street)

Ivywild Park (416 West Ivywild Street)

Winstead Park (6150 West Northview Street)

Sunset Park (2625 North 32nd Street)

Boise Public Library (715 Capitol Boulevard)

The Boise School Food Service department consists of four dietitian nutritionists, seven administrative support staff, more than 180 food service workers and a team member at each school.

More information on the free summer meals program is available by clicking here.

