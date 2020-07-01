BOISE, Idaho — Boise Kind will now be overseen by the Boise School District, the City of Boise and BSD announced on Monday night.

The initiative, which was first announced by Boise Mayor Dave Bieter in his 2018 State of the City address, will enter its next phase with the BSD managing the Boise Kind Steering Committee. The committee is made up of multiple people and organizations that oversee events that the initiative puts on.

The City of Boise will stay on the committee and provide help when needed, according to the joint announcement.

Boise Kind was first started at Treefort in March of 2019 and its inaugural Boise Kind Day was in June 2019, where over 1,500 participated in Boise Kind activities, officials said.

Both Mayor Bieter and Boise Mayor-Elect Lauren McLean said in a statement that the changes to Boise Kind will be in good hands with the BSD.

"We've seen that happen across the entire city, but no one has embraced Boise Kind more than the Boise School District. With their leadership, Boise Kind will become even more firmly embedded in Boise's culture. This is the best possible evolution of this program," Bieter said.

"I have no doubt that they will be good stewards of the Boise Kind initiative and I appreciate them championing this cause," McLean said. "As a proud Boise public schools parent, I've long admired the district's commitment to reinforcing empathy and kindness in our classrooms, playgrounds, and community."

Boise School District Superintendent Coby Dennis said that the school district taking the leadership role over Boise Kind matches well with the school district's mission.

"Kindness is a key component in our mission to prepare students to be productive citizens," he said in a statement. "By taking the reins of Boise Kind, our students and teachers will be able to grow kindness throughout our schools and the entire community."

