Hawes resigning from Boise school board, moving out of Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Boise School District Trustee Andy Hawes plans to move out of state and will resign from the school board in June.

Hawes announced during Monday night's board meeting that he will move to Gig Harbor, Washington, this summer. Gig Harbor is on the Kitsap Peninsula west of Tacoma.

"I love Boise. I love our schools. I also love my job," Hawes said. "The advance notice is to give the Board plenty of time to plan for the appointment process, as well as give me the opportunity to express my appreciation for those I have been fortunate enough to work with in my capacity as Trustee."

Hawes was appointed to the Boise school board in April 2021, and elected to a four-year term in September 2022. He has played key roles in the district's community relations and communication efforts, according to a news release from the Boise School District.

In the few weeks he will remain on the board, Hawes said, "there's plenty of work for me to do."

"Graduations are just around the corner and I'm really looking forward to the upcoming review of the District's Strategic Plan and Budget," he said.

A school district spokesman said more information on the appointment process for selecting a new trustee to complete Hawes' term will be available after the school board officially accepts Hawes' resignation.

Boise School District policy states that in the event of a vacancy on the board, the trustees shall appoint a successor within 90 days of declaring the vacancy. The district's policy manual also states nominations will be accepted from any registered voter who lives within the boundaries of the Boise School District. The time, date and selection process will be determined by the board.

