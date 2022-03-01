Boise School District to 'explore offering' half-day kindergarten

15 or more students must be enrolled in BSD's half-day kindergarten program in order for the option to be offered. Families must provide transportation as well.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District (BSD) on Thursday announced it will "explore offering" half-day kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year on a limited basis.

In January, BSD announced it was offering free, full-day kindergarten beginning this fall. Boise schools currently offer tuition-based full-day kindergarten at only 20 of 32 elementary schools in the district.

Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 790 into law at the end of the 2022 legislative session. The law expands the state's annual literacy budget from $26.1 million up to $72.7 million.

BSD said Thursday's announcement comes in an effort to accommodate parents who prefer not to enroll their children in full-day kindergarten this fall. In order for the Boise School District to offer half-day kindergarten, the district said four requirements must be met.

First, 15 or more students must be enrolled in the half-day kindergarten program within Boise schools in order for the option to be offered.

Transportation to and from school must be provided by families in the half-day program as well.

The Boise School District also requires a commitment from students and families hoping to attend half-day kindergarten. BSD said students in the half-day program must commit to finishing the first semester in half-day kindergarten at a minimum.

Lastly, BSD said those enrolled in the half-day option may only transfer into the full-day program if there is space available.

Parents interested in registering their child in the Boise School District's half-day kindergarten program should contact their home school between Thursday and April 28 to express interest in the half-day option.

BSD said sites for half-day kindergarten at Boise elementary schools will be announced once it is determined whether the four requirements are met to offer the shortened option. Families who express their interest in the program will be contacted by the Boise School District.

For information on which BSD schools are in your neighborhood or area, visit the Boise School District's list of schools here. BSD has 33 elementary schools across the district.

