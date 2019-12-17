BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District has denied a school bus company's appeal to retain service.



The school board selected Durham School Services as the district's new transportation provider last Monday.



First Student has serviced the school district for 12 years.



They claimed their bid was denied due to clerical issues.

RELATED: Boise School District board votes to switch bus companies

District spokesman Dan Hollar said the school board ultimately decided go with Durham due to First Student's poor performance.



“We've seen lack of staffing impact current transportation. We've had buses late, we've had a shortage of bus drivers, and so there is significant concern there and our first priority every day is to be operating as smoothly as we possibly can,” said Hollar.



Durham's contract with the Boise School District begins next school year and will be in effect for five years.