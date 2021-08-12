After face mask requirement, Boise School District addresses misinformation

The school district reinstated the face mask requirement on Aug. 3, amid a growing surge of COVID-19 cases which are largely fueled by the delta variant.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District is now publicly addressing misinformation and the overall reaction to the district's announcement that face mask requirements will be making a return this upcoming school year.

The school district reinstated the face mask requirement on Aug. 3, amid a growing surge of COVID-19 cases which are largely fueled by the delta variant.

"In less than three weeks we saw dramatic increases in positive cases, community spread, as well as a greater sense of urgency from medical professionals and parents for the District to take a more proactive role in our response to combat this growing health crisis," the district said in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement, which was signed by the Boise School Board of Trustees and the Boise School District Administration, officials said most of the feedback they've received has been positive.

However, they added that the emotional response to face mask requirements overshadow the fact that the board acted openly and quickly and in accordance with the district's values of respect, dignity, honesty, responsibility and teamwork.

"Many are as disappointed as we are that Covid case rates are increasing at an alarming pace, and that we have to return to masking," the district wrote. "However, universal masking decreases the number of staff and students who will have to quarantine."

According to the district, in a June survey, 60% of parents said they wanted the district to watch the COVID-19 pandemic unfold and act appropriately, including revisiting the use of face masks in classrooms.

"Ultimately, as much as universal masking feels like a step back, staff and families are clear that our first priority is to be in person five days a week for the school year," the district wrote.

Officials said they "greatly appreciate any parent who takes an active role in their child's education." If parents have any questions about the requirement, they are urged to talk to the principal of their child's school.

