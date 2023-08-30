Boise School Board picks new trustee to replace vacancy

A new trustee was selected by members of the Boise School Board during a special board meeting Tuesday night.

BOISE, Idaho — During a special board meeting on Aug. 29., a new trustee was selected by members of the Boise School Board to fill a vacancy left by former trustee Andy Hawes.

According to a press release from the Boise School District, the board selected Paul Bennion from four finalists after following the typical public process and interviewing the finalists for half an hour each.

Bennion will be sworn into office on Sept. 11 at the regular monthly board meeting, where he will serve until the next regular election of the Board of Trustees on Sept. 3, 2024.

After his term is up, Bennion will have the option to run for the unexpired term of the office, which is until Sept. 2026.

