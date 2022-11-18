Boise River stocked with 125 steelhead trout

Idaho Fish and Game stocked the river at five different locations.

BOISE, Idaho — Friday was a holiday for Boise anglers as Idaho Fish and Game stocked the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations.

The annual tradition has been taking place every year since 1997 - with the exception of 2019.

The release reeled many local anglers to the river to try and hook a steelhead. One fisherman told KTVB he called off work for the steelhead stocking.

“One of my buddies out there asked to come out here and do a little bit of fishing. So I decided to come and see how the combat fishing was in Boise for the steelhead,” Bridger Edelmayer, one of the anglers, said.

The steelhead stocked in the Boise River comes from the Oxbow Hatchery fish trap, which is below Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River. Steelheads that are trapped but not needed as broodstock are released into sport fisheries - like the Boise River.

Fish were released at five locations along the river:

Glenwood Bridge

Americana Bridge

Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge

West Parkcenter Bridge

Barber Park

"Water’s cold, it’s very cold. Don’t recommend sitting in there, bring some insulated waiters if you do," Edelmayer said. "But I can’t complain about a good day of fishing, so I was happy with it.”

In addition to a fishing license, anglers who want to catch one of the fish need a steelhead permit - which can be bought from Fish and Game. Any steelhead caught by an angler who doesn't have a permit must be returned to the water.

Boise River steelhead limits are two fish per day, six in possession, and 20 for the fall season. Barbless hooks are not required in the Boise River.

In a press release, Fish and Game said that all steelhead stocked in the Boise River lack an adipose fin. Any anglers who catch a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that doesn't have an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead.

