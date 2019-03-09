BOISE, Idaho — This Labor Day was the last chance for people to plop on an inner tube and float down the Boise River and there was no shortage of people out on the water.

"It's just so nice and relaxing after a long day," Shealee Jensen, who was floating the river on Monday, said. "It's just nice to relax on the river."

"It was fantastic, and it was my first float of the season," Amber Osterhout, another floater, said.

In the 11 years that Boise River Raft and Tube has been operating, owner Connie Zeller says this year the company had more rentals on the water than ever before.

RELATED: 'Polar coaster?!' Why are we already worrying about winter?

"20 kayaks, several hundred tubes and we will turn all of that several times in a day," Zeller said. "So, we have trucks going every 20 minutes and as soon as they roll in everything on there is already rented. We are just working quickly behind the scenes to make it as smooth as possible."

Zeller says at one point during the summer the company was running up to five shuttles a day bussing people to and from Ann Morrison Park and Barber Park.

"As Boise is growing, we have seen an increase in volume in people that have come to enjoy this," said said.

Many floaters say the six-mile, two-and-a-half-hour float is a chance to put down the cell phone and talk with friends and family face-to-face.

"You actually get to know other people in the community so that's kind of cool," Kristin Bahmer said after getting off the river. "Like, people we don't know just start talking to us."

Spending time with friends and family is one of the biggest reasons why floaters say they will be back for many float seasons to come.

"So, thank you for the support and we look forward to next year," Zeller said.

RELATED: The Daily Beast: Boise's quirks and Basque culture help it become a top travel destination

RELATED: Water advocate finishes swimming the entire length of the Boise River