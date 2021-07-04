Boise River flows increasing for irrigation season

Flows in Boise will go from around 250 to 500 cubic feet per second, beginning Wednesday, April 7.

BOISE, Idaho — Flows in the Boise River are being gradually increased over the next week to meet irrigation needs across the valley.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation says river flow in Boise will go from around 250 to 500 cubic feet per second, beginning April 7 through April 15.



Officials are urging people to be cautious when near the river banks. The water is cold, deep and fast.

There is no risk of flooding at this time. A flow rate of 7,000 cubic feet per second when measured at the Glenwood Bridge gauge is considered flood-stage level on the Boise River.

River flows are expected to fluctuate as irrigation demand increases.

Boise River reservoirs are at approximately 65% of capacity right now and are continuing to fill.

The National Resources Conservation Service reports snowpack in the Boise basin as of April 5 is at 83% of median.

The National Weather Service shows precipitation totals for the month of March were extremely low, at 38% of normal.



