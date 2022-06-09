Boise River flow increasing to support salmon migration

The Army Corps of Engineers announced the Boise River flow will be increasing on Thursday to support the salmon migration and fill Lucky Peak Reservoir.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced the Boise River flow will be increasing on Thursday to support the salmon migration and fill Lucky Peak Reservoir.

After recent cool, rainy weather conditions and a late season snow melt, a significant amount of water has been added to the Boise River basin allowing Lucky Peak Reservoir to fill to normal levels, according to USACE.

USACE and the Bureau of Reclamation will begin increasing water flow downstream of the Lucky Peak Dam to provide additional water for this year’s salmon migration in the lower Snake and Columbia rivers.

According to USACE, the Boise River flow is currently set at approximately 500 cubic feet per second (cfs) at the Glenwood Bridge. The water flow will increase by approximately: 500 cfs on Thursday, 300 cfs on Friday, and another 500 cfs on Monday, for a total of 1,800 cfs flowing through the gauging station by Monday.

Due to the increased water flow, the Boise River will be running faster than it has in recent weeks with water temperatures still very cold, according to USACE.

With Arrowrock Reservoir nearly full, with additional snowpack still present, water management officials can begin filling Luck Peak Reservoir. Luck Peak will begin rising two feet per day until filling around June 18th, and is anticipated to remain at upper levels until the end of July, according to USACE.

USACE, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, and Ada County Parks and Waterways will managing recreational facilities, adjusting docks, and removing temporary closures, as the lake levels rise.

People can see real-time river flows at facilities by visiting Bureau of Reclamation’s website.

