Boise River float season ends after Labor Day

BOISE, Idaho — The 2022 Boise River float season will be coming to an end after Labor Day.

September 5 will be the last day raft rentals and a shuttle service between Ann Morrison Park and Barber Park will be available to the public.

On Wednesday, Ada County Parks & Waterways, Boise Fire Department (BFD), and Boise Parks and Recreation will hold a news conference at the Barber Park Boise River put-in with updated numbers from the season and will provide safety reminders for those planning to float during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

BFD wants to remind anyone interested in floating the river to plan ahead and bring the appropriate gear, such as footwear, life jackets sunscreen and water. BFD also encourages people to use a raft that they can control and paddle away from hanging trees or other hazards.

Life jackets are required for children under age 14 to float the river and are encouraged for everyone.

Parking at Barber Park can fill up quickly on the weekends, people are encouraged to arrive early or to park and Ann Morrison Park and use the shuttle service. Especially as many streets outside of Barber Park are designated for residential parking and vehicles parked in unauthorized areas can be ticketed or towed.

