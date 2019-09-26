BOISE, Idaho — On the Boise River this Thursday -- not just a work day, but a day of service to help make the river better for the plants and animals that live there, and the people who enjoy it.



Seventeen employees of Stantec were out along the river at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival Thursday morning planting trees and flowers, trimming brush, removing invasive species, and wrapping some trees to protect them from beavers.



Stantec is an engineering and environmental science firm with 400 offices in North America, including one in Boise. This week is the company's week of worldwide service.

Area manager Michael Fuss says the river enhancement project is important to the staff here.



“We want to improve the use and enjoyment of the Boise River in everything we do - whether it's what we do as an engineering company, or whether we're doing our volunteer activities that we do all the time,” Fuss said.



Stantec is partnering with the Boise River Enhancement Network and presented a $2,500 donation to the network Thursday.