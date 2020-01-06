Fly fisherman dies in apparent drowning in the Boise River

Deputies say the man fell into the water while fishing and was swept downstream.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A man is dead after falling into the South Fork of the Boise River in Elmore County.

Deputies were alerted about an emergency on the river at about 11:45 a.m. Friday near the Granite Creek area. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, the man had been fly fishing when he fell into the water and was swept downstream.

First responders found the man with help from nearby citizens. Rescue units including Prairie Quick Response Unit and Elmore County Ambulance services were called in, but the fisherman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because of the fast-moving water and steep terrain in the area, the Elmore County Search and Rescue and Rope Rescue team was dispatched to help retrieve the victim's body.

His cause of death appears to be drowning, according to the sheriff's office, although the coroner will make the final determination.