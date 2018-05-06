BOISE - School is officially over for many kids across the state, leaving parents to find things to occupy their time like camps or day care.

For families who live in shelters, the summer months can be tricky when it comes to balancing work and being able to afford child care.

The Boise Rescue Mission kids programs see an influx of kids once school gets out.

"I go from maybe three or four for homework club to like 24, some days even more," said Program Manager Kendell Thurnau.

The cost of child care or the lack of resources is enough to derail months, and even years, of hard work for those trying to get back on track. Some, Thurnau says, could end up homeless again.

"Most day care for full days, five days a week is $700," Thurnau said. "It gets outrageous."

To make sure people going through recovery programs don't have to decide between a job and child care, the Boise Rescue Mission makes sure they help fill that gap.

Tabitha Coffey, a resident at City Light, knows how valuable their summer programs are.

"She didn't used to be in a safe situation," said Coffey. "I had her with me when I was running the streets."

Less than a year ago Tabitha's life with her daughter was spent on the street.

"I was a drug addict on the street," Coffey said. "I had no hope or had no future. I was either going to die or end up in prison."

Now, she has hope and a future.

"I'm almost ten months clean," Coffey said.

As Coffey makes her way through the New Life program through City Light, she faces a problem that many parents in her situation face once school it out.

"I need somewhere for her to be taken care of and safe, not on the street or by herself," Coffey said.

The kids' programs help ensure that, and they also help Coffey stay on the right path.

"I love knowing that my daughter isn't going to fall through the cracks," Coffey said. "If she needs something they're going to have it. She's being given an opportunity that I could have never provided before. Living the life that I lived my daughter was getting D's and F's in school and she just finished sixth grade with straight A's."

With the influx of kids participating in the summer programs, Thurnau says there are ways you can help them keep up like donating supplies. Thurnau says they're always in need of things like swimming goggles, sunscreen, bug spray and much more.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop it off at the Ministry Center at 308 S. 24th St. in Boise.

