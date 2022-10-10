Boise Rescue Mission to start new 'Cradle of Hope' program

The program will be educational and teach life skills while providing room for personal development too, according to the Rescue Mission; and give them a safe space.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries just announced the launch of its new "Cradle of Hope" program, which the ministry said aims to help women and girls having unplanned pregnancies or crisis situations, and provide a safe haven.

"They can come to the rescue mission, they can bring their other children with them and they can stay with us and we'll help them have a healthy baby and get on their feet and eventually get out into the community where they can just be a part of the community like the rest of us," Jean Lockhart, Chief Operating Officer for BRM said.

The program will be educational by teaching life skills and will provide room for personal development too, according to the Boise Rescue Mission (BRM). It also gives a safe space for the mother and baby to be.

"We have one of our ladies who is going to NNU online right now, so it's a whole broad program," Lockhart said. "We have moms that do trades, they do hair, they learn how to be crane operators and welders, it's incredible range."

BRM CEO Bill Roscoe, said while there is a minimal additional cost, they are already prepared with staff and assistance for the program.

"And once they leave, they can still be connected to us so when they hit those inevitable bumps in life, they can come to us," said Lockhart, "and we'll say, 'let's figure out how to make this work so you don't have to come back to the shelter'."

Lockhart said the idea for the program came after the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We saw an interview with a mom. She was a pregnant woman and she said, 'who's going to help me?'" Lockhart said. "And we've been doing this at city light for 20 years now, so we said, 'well, we're going to make a formal program and we're going to help you'."

The kids also can benefit from the program.

"When the mom's come in, and the kids are here, we help them get on their feet and do well in school; for the kids and the moms sometimes," said Lockhart. "We have scholarships, we help with homework, we help with college applications. So we're really trying to break that cycle of homelessness."

