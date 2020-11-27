Boise Rescue Mission selling Christmas trees to feed the hungry and relieve homelessness

After the initial kick-off, the Christmas tree lot will be open Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 7 p.m. The Ministry Center/Warehouse is located at 308 S. 24th St. in Boise.



Every tree purchased will help Boise Rescue Mission Ministries continue to provide safe, warm nights of shelter and meals this winter.



"Come and be part of the cheer, joy, and hopefulness in a safe way this holiday season," says Reverend Bill Roscoe, President/CEO of BRMM. "When you buy your Christmas Tree from the Mission, you're doing more than just decorating your home. You are helping us break the cycle of addiction, ending homelessness and hunger, and bringing healing, help, and hope to individuals' lives. We are truly grateful and could not do this without the community's support or the support of our partners and sponsors."



Boise Rescue Mission Ministries operates two shelters in Boise and three in Nampa that serve three meals a day, provide safe, nightly shelter, and offers programs specializing in life skills, addiction treatment, employment, and housing.