BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council met on Tuesday to talk about several issues, including an ordinance that would cap rental application fees at $30.

The ordinance would prohibit property managers from charging an additional application fee if the tenant already lives in the complex. It would also cap rental application fees at $30.

Earlier this month, the City Council held a work session where they offered suggestions as to how to refine the ordinance. On Tuesday, Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez talked about some of the changes made.

“One of the areas where we have made changes is to the time limit, to the time frame in which an application can be taken,” Sanchez said. “So, we originally had it for 30 days, now we've moved it to availability for unit in a reasonable time period.”

Sanchez said the change would give property owners and managers some flexibility while still encouraging them to tighten time frames as much as possible. She also clarified and expanded the definition of key terms in this ordinance, like rental application fees.

A public hearing on the proposed ordinance is tentatively scheduled for October 29.