Boise city pools open Friday, with restrictions

The city will open four of its six municipal pools on Friday but visitors will need to buy a season pass and schedule a time to swim.

BOISE, Idaho — Some of the City of Trees' outdoor municipal pools will open on Friday, June 11 but visitors will need a purchase a season pass and plan ahead for when they want to swim.

Boise is opening four of six pools to the public: Borah Pool, Fairmont Pool, Ivywild Pool and the Natatorium and Hydrotube, according to Boise Parks and Recreation.

However, guests will need to buy a $15 season pass and will have to reserve swimming sessions, which are limited to two hours and can be selected a week in advance, either online or over the phone. Pool passes are available for purchase by pool location but can be used at any of the four pools.

For example, if Fairmont Pool is the primary pool a visitor anticipates going to most frequently, they would buy a pass designated for that pool. But that pass would also be good to use at any of the other three open pools.

An additional $5 pass is required to use the Hydrotube at the Natatorium Pool.

According to the city, Parks and Rec is only opening four of the city's six pools in order to focus on staffing the most popular pools and ensuring public health guidelines are followed.

The city will operate all pools at 50% capacity, physical distancing will be required, locker rooms will be limited to the bathrooms so guests are expected to arrive already in their swimsuits, shared equipment cannot be moved, water fountains are only available for water bottles and there will be a 30-minute gap between two-hour swim sessions for cleaning and sanitizing.

Each of the pools will have designated schedules to best accommodate all visitors.