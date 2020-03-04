Boise Public Library offering digital cards to its patrons

You no longer have to travel to your local library if you want to check out a book or any of the other digital resources they offer.

BOISE, Idaho — Attention bookworms! You may not be able to go out to your local library but the library can still come to you.



You can now get a digital library card with the Boise Public Library.



We talked with Sarah Kelley-Chase, the library’s services senior manager to find out how you can get your own digital card and all the cool benefits that come with it.



KTVB: What kind of resources can you get access to if you get a digital library card?



Kelley-Chase: E-books, e-audio books, language programs, programs for schoolkids, arts and crafts and science experiments—things you can do from your own home.



We'll start hosting discussions for adults as well which may be talking about what you're reading or watching right now. We're just trying to do as much as we can to give access to our community while our physical spaces are closed.

Starting on Monday you'll be able to watch story time at 10:30 in the morning and then we'll start adding more as we go.

KTVB: Story time is never bad for kids, especially right now.



KC: Absolutely!

KTVB: So who can sign up?



KC: Any Boise resident. There is a form you fill out online it's right one the front of our webpage boisepubliclibrary.org. That will allow you access. Just takes about two minutes. We still have librarians answering emails and phone calls, so they'll get that sorted out and you'll get your temporary card number right away.



If you're not a Boise resident, many of our local libraries are also doing this here in the valley so we can get you connected with your local library to do the same thing.



KTVB: How long will the digital library card be in effect?



KC: June 1, but we will keep it going as long as we need to.



KTVB: Do you have any idea when the libraries will be back open?

