Boise Pride Festival to require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Pride Festival will require everyone at this year's event to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative for the illness.

The requirement applies to everyone 12 and older, including attendees, vendors, staff, performers, and volunteers. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and are encouraged to wear a mask if attending the outdoor festival.

"The safety of our community is, and will always be, our #1 priority," festival organizers wrote.

Those who are not vaccinated must have a negative PCR test administered on or after Thursday, Sept. 9. mandated proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test

Boise Pride Festival runs Sept. 10 - 12, 2021 and will feature music performances and a parade through downtown Boise. The event was made virtual last year due to coronavirus concerns.

The festival's requirement was announced after Treefort Music Festival, also scheduled for September, mandated proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for the event.

About 40% of Idaho's population is fully vaccinated, and hospitals around the state are dealing with a current surge of COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated.

