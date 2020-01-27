Power restored to customers near downtown Boise

Idaho Power says 1,685 customers were without electricity for a little more than an hour Monday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — Power has been restored to 1,685 Idaho Power customers in Boise.

A power outage was reported at 3:31 p.m.

Company spokesman Sven Berg said the affected area was around Ann Morrison Park and stretched from Americana Boulevard north to Front Street, east to Capitol Boulevard and south to Sherwood Street.

Crews were able to quickly identify the problem and get power back on.

Berg says it appears one of the breakers came open and was closed again. Why that happened is still unknown.