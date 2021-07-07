Boise's South Pool, Lowell Pool will not open this summer amid disrepair, safety issues

Evaluators found issues including corroded or leaky pipes, cracked windows, drainage problems, and pool features that are not in compliance with the ADA.

BOISE, Idaho — Two city pools will remain closed this summer after a consultant study found problems with both their accessibility and safety.

The comprehensive study of South Pool, located at 921 Shoshone Street, and Lowell Pool, at 1601 North 28th Street, was released on Wednesday.

The evaluators found issues including corrodED or leaky pipes, cracked windows, drainage problems, broken sections of concrete, and fences, counters and trench drain covers in need of repair and replacement. The report also noted that both pools need improvements to bring them into compliance with the American With Disabilities Act, such as sloped pool entry, added handrails, and lower amenities like paper towel dispensers and drinking fountains.

Both sites were built in the 1950's.

Boise Parks and Recreation estimated that it would cost $2.4 million per pool to bring the sites into full compliance with safety standards and industry requirements.

"The consultant's assessments of both South and Lowell pools is the first step in a long process," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "We plan to involve the community and engage residents in future planning for both pool sites, starting as early as this fall, before any decisions are made with regard to the results of the report and next steps."

Boise's other pools, including The Natatorium and Hydrotube, Ivywild, Borah, and Fairmont Pools are already open and will continue to operate throughout the summer. The City of Boise has not yet indicated whether they will seek to make the repairs necessary to reopen Lowell Pool or South Pool in the years to come.

City officials say more information about how the public can weigh in on the future of South and Lowell Pools will be released later this year.

