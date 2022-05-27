Boise outdoor pools open Friday, closing through Monday due to weather

Pools at Borah, Fairmont, Ivywild and the Natatorium opened at 1 p.m. Friday, but will be closed Saturday-Monday due to wet weekend weather.

BOISE, Idaho — Treasure Valley residents received a brief taste of summer Friday, as the City of Boise's outdoor pools opened for the season.

Pools at Borah, Fairmont, Ivywild and the Natatorium welcomed their first guests of 2022 at 1 p.m. However, due to inclement weather in the updated weekend weather forecast, the four outdoors pools will be closed for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Boise Parks and Recreation announced the Natatorium Pool closed for the remainder of the day due to a power outage. The Borah, Fairmont and Ivywild pools are still open.

All four outdoor pools plan to reopen Tuesday, May 31.

According to KTVB's Chief Meteorologist, Rick Lantz, clouds will increase and spread through southern Idaho Friday afternoon. A deepening low-pressure system will bring showers, thunderstorms, cooler air and mountain snow through the holiday weekend.

Periods of rain overnight will continue through Saturday morning, with the possibility of up to a quarter inch of in the Treasure and Magic valleys.

Boise Parks and Recreation said pre-registration is not required for the pools this summer.

Boise Parks and Recreation is asking residents to weigh in on what they think the city should do with two outdoor pools that are in need of accessibility updates and repairs.

Both Lowell Pool, next to Lowell Elementary in Boise's North End, and South Pool, located on the Boise Bench next to South Junior High School, have been closed down since 2020.

More information on season swim passes and daily admission prices can be found on the City of Boise website by clicking here.

