BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for a great way to keep your dog cool today, then head over to the Natatorium Pool on Warm Springs Avenue.

Boise Parks and Recreation and the Idaho Humane Society are hosting the annual See Spot Splash event from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sessions start each hour, on the hour, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The sessions are available on a first-come, first-served basis with up to 60 dogs allowed in the pool each hour.

This event is free to the public. Donations are accepted that go to the Idaho Humane Society and local dog parks.

The Natatorium Pool is located at 1811 E. Warm Springs Avenue in Boise.

Waivers are required. Download this waiver, print, complete and bring to event.