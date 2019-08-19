BOISE, Idaho — Some lucky dogs got to keep cool by taking a dip in the Natatorium pool Monday afternoon.

Boise Parks and Recreation and the Idaho Humane Society hosted the annual See Spot Splash event from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sessions started each hour, with up to 60 dogs allowed in the pool each hour.

This event was free to the public, and donations went to Idaho Humane Society and local dog parks.

The Natatorium Pool is located at 1811 E. Warm Springs Avenue in Boise.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app