2 dead in Five Mile Road wreck in Boise

The collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Five Mile and McMillan roads.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed in a crash in a Boise intersection Thursday night.

The collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Five Mile and McMillan roads.

According to Boise Police, a vehicle headed south on Five Mile crashed into another vehicle going west on McMillan.

The driver of the southbound car and one of the passengers in the westbound vehicle died at the scene, police say. Two other people in the vehicle that had been driving on McMillan were injured and were taken to a local hospital.

The identities of the crash victims have not yet been released.