BOISE -- "Getting the news was absolutely devastating," says Sheri Rogers.

It's news Sheri Rogers says she probably wouldn't have gotten if her 16-year-old son Bobby was wearing his seat belt.

"My youngest son Bobby was killed in a rollover accident near Table Rock in 2012," says Rogers.

Four people were in the car, three of them ejected, two of them died, and no one was wearing their seat belt.

"We just don't realize how much that little decision can impact our lives," says Rogers.

In an effort to spare other parents from heartbreak, 20 officers from the Boise Police Department will spend the next couple weeks solely focusing on citing unbelted drivers.

"I know that in Idaho, 65 percent of our fatal crashes due to unbelted, unrestrained occupants," says Boise police Cpl. Kyle Wills.

The push to get people to buckle up comes just a week before the start of the "100 Deadliest Days."

Stats show the span between Memorial and Labor Day weekends sees the biggest number of traffic deaths in Idaho.

"We're enjoying the nice sun, we are driving carefree, we are feeling more confident driving on good roads, the roads are dry and I think we don't focus on our drive as much as we should," says Wills.

Preliminary data shows 90 people died in Idaho last year during this time period. It's a number nobody wants to be a part of, so prevention is key.

"It's just devastating, every time you see the news or hear it on the radio that another young person was killed, my heart just breaks," says Rogers.

