Boise Police still searching for robbery suspect

Since the last time police asked for assistance, there has been two more robberies.

Boise Police Department (BPD) is still searching for a man who they say robbed multiple convenience stores over the last few months, but this time there's been two more robberies since police last asked the public for assistance.

Detectives are once again asking for tips, BPD said in the news release. From their previous release, BPD says the person is wearing a mask over his face while armed with a weapon. Based on surveillance video and descriptions, the suspect has a "unique walk," is between 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He can be heard talking to staff during the incidents, BPD said.

Jacksons Food Stores is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Below are the locations and dates of the robberies:

5000 W. Overland Rd. - May 30

4000 W. Rose Hill St. – June 29

1000 S. Orchard St – July 13

4000 W. Rose Hill St. – Aug. 14

3000 W. State Street – Sept. 8

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at: 343COPS.Com, the P3 tips app, or call 208-343-COPS(2677).

Watch more Local News: