Boise Police seek help locating man missing since Thanksgiving

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man who has not been seen or heard from since last Thanksgiving.
Police say the were contacted on March 30 by the family of a man named Antjuan who were worried because they had not heard from him in months. They say that is unusual for Antjuan to go this long without checking in.
Boise Police have been following up on several leads since then but have not located him.
Antjuan is said to live in the Boise area.
Antjuan is Black man, 34 years old, about 180 pounds, 6 feet tall with a pierced nose and ears. He also has tattoos on his forearms.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS. You can also leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.