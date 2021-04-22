Boise Police seek help locating man missing since Thanksgiving

Police say the were contacted on March 30 by the family of a man named Antjuan who were worried because they had not heard from him in months.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man who has not been seen or heard from since last Thanksgiving.

Police say the were contacted on March 30 by the family of a man named Antjuan who were worried because they had not heard from him in months. They say that is unusual for Antjuan to go this long without checking in.

Boise Police have been following up on several leads since then but have not located him.