Boise police searching for 16-year-old runaway

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department is seeking information regarding a 16-year-old runaway named Eli. He was last seen Friday morning.
Eli's parents last saw him near Franklin and Overland Roads at 10:30 a.m.
Responding officers and Eli's family say they are worried for his safety.
Eli was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. His parents told officers he usually wears glasses.
Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 208-377-6790. You can also reach out to them through a direct message on Twitter.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available. Check back for updates.
Watch more 'Local News'
See them all in our YouTube playlist: