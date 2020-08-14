x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Local News

Boise police searching for 16-year-old runaway

Eli was last seen before 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Credit: Boise Police Department
16-year-old Eli was last seen on the morning of August 14, 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department is seeking information regarding a 16-year-old runaway named Eli. He was last seen Friday morning.

Eli's parents last saw him near Franklin and Overland Roads at 10:30 a.m. 

Responding officers and Eli's family say they are worried for his safety.

Eli was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. His parents told officers he usually wears glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 208-377-6790. You can also reach out to them through a direct message on Twitter.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

Watch more 'Local News'

See them all in our YouTube playlist: