Boise police searching for 16-year-old runaway

Eli was last seen before 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department is seeking information regarding a 16-year-old runaway named Eli. He was last seen Friday morning.

Eli's parents last saw him near Franklin and Overland Roads at 10:30 a.m.

Responding officers and Eli's family say they are worried for his safety.

Eli was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. His parents told officers he usually wears glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 208-377-6790. You can also reach out to them through a direct message on Twitter.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available. Check back for updates.

BPD is looking for a runaway named Eli, 16. He was last seen near Cloverdale between Franklin & Overland shortly before 10:30am. Family & officers are worried for his safety. He usually wears glasses & was last seen wearing jeans & a black hoodie. Anyone w/info call 208-377-6790 pic.twitter.com/TUJYZqtQwA — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 14, 2020

