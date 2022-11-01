Boise Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult

The man, named Olan, has been missing since Monday night. He was last seen around the 8700 block of W. Irving.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has been looking for a vulnerable senior since last night around 11 p.m. The man, named Olan, was last seen around the 8700 block of W. Irving.

BPD said his family is worried because he doesn't often drive and is without his medication. He might be driving a 2008 four door green Nissan Altima with license plates 1A352MH.

Police said that anyone with information can call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

