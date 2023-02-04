x
Boise Police searching for missing vulnerable 18-year-old

Boise Police are searching for 18-year-old Shaynna. She is roughly 5-foot-4, with green eyes and short blonde hair.
Credit: Boise Police Department

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for Shaynna, a missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman. 

She was last seen around 4:40 p.m. MT Saturday in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road. When last seen, Shaynna was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a floral crop top, black pants and black boots. 

Shaynna is roughly 5-foot-4, with green eyes and short blonde hair, according to Boise Police. 

BPD asks anyone with information to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

