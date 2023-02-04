Boise Police searching for missing vulnerable 18-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for Shaynna, a missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman.
She was last seen around 4:40 p.m. MT Saturday in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road. When last seen, Shaynna was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a floral crop top, black pants and black boots.
Shaynna is roughly 5-foot-4, with green eyes and short blonde hair, according to Boise Police.
BPD asks anyone with information to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.
