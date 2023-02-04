Boise Police searching for missing vulnerable 18-year-old

Boise Police are searching for 18-year-old Shaynna. She is roughly 5-foot-4, with green eyes and short blonde hair.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for Shaynna, a missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman.

She was last seen around 4:40 p.m. MT Saturday in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road. When last seen, Shaynna was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a floral crop top, black pants and black boots.

Shaynna is roughly 5-foot-4, with green eyes and short blonde hair, according to Boise Police.

BPD asks anyone with information to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

BPD is searching for a missing vulnerable 18-year-old female. Shaynna was last seen around 4:40 pm in the area of... Posted by Boise Police Department on Saturday, February 4, 2023

Watch more Local News: