Boise Police searching for missing, vulnerable 78-year-old man

John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans, according to Boise Police.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John.

In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Boise Police ask anyone who has or does see John to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Boise Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult named John, 78. He was last seen walking on the 9000 block of W. Cory Ln. yesterday morning around 5:30 am. wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans. Anyone who sees John is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790. pic.twitter.com/1RvxwjKfBR — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 5, 2022

Watch more Local News: