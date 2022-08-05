Boise Police searching for missing, vulnerable 78-year-old man

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John.
In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
Boise Police ask anyone who has or does see John to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.
