Boise Police searching for missing, vulnerable 78-year-old man

John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans, according to Boise Police.
Credit: Boise Police Department / Twitter

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John.

In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans. 

Boise Police ask anyone who has or does see John to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

