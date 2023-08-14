Boise Police searching for missing 10-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department is looking for a missing 10-year-old.
BPD said Arayah ran away Sunday night and hasn't returned home. She was last seen around the 2500 block of N. Arthur St.
Arayah has brown hair with blonde tips. She was last seen wearing a baggy gray shirt with the word 'Barbie' printed on it, shorts and possibly no shoes, BPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.
