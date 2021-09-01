Boise Police searching for 2 small children who 'may be in danger'

Police say they are concerned about the 1-year-old and 3-year-old and want to speak to two adults last seen with them.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department say they want to talk to a couple in order to ensure two small children with them are safe.

The children, 1-year-old Ezekiel and 3-year-old Josiah were last seen with their mother Destiny and Ezekiel's father Lucio at 11 a.m. Monday. The four were at an address the 5000 block of Overland Road - just west of Orchard Street.

Officers were called out to that location after someone called dispatch to report an "incident" involving the family. Williams declined to say what had been reported, but said it led to concerns for the safety of the two small children.

Police believe Josiah and Ezekiel "may be in danger," the department said in a release.

"Somebody saw something concerning and reporting it to police," she said.

Williams declined to say whether the two adults or something else is believed to be the threat. Lucio, Destiny, Josiah and Ezekiel were last seen leaving the parking lot in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with license plate 1A 6962V. Police did not release the last name of the children or the adults.

"What we want to do is confirm that they are safe," Williams said.

Anyone who sees the adults or the children, or has any idea where they might be, is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS(2677.)

